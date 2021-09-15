Fabrice Di Vizio announces his departure from “Touche pas à mon poste!”

Wednesday afternoon, in response to an Internet user, the lawyer revealed that he no longer wanted to intervene in the talk show broadcast on C8. A new sleeve effect?

Announced with great reinforcement, Fabrice Di Vizio has only made a few appearances since the start of the school year in “Touche pas à mon poste!” on C8. In a message posted Wednesday afternoon on his Twitter account, the lawyer revealed that he would no longer participate in Cyril Hanouna’s talk show. “I will no longer be at“ TPMP ”! I wrote to Cyril to tell him that I quit ”, he wrote in response to a user.

His opposition to the health pass and his fierce desire not to want to be vaccinated or tested prohibited him from entering the premises of the Canal Factory in Boulogne-Billancourt where the C8 talk show is recorded. Not enough to facilitate exchanges with the people present around Cyril Hanouna. “I can not access the plateau since I do not have a health pass, I am not vaccinated and I categorically refused to submit to a completely stupid test which is absolutely useless and which just aims to force me to do something I don’t want to do ”, he had declared the evening of the return of “TPMP”. “I will not come on the set as long as there is a health pass.”

With his interventions last season, Fabrice Di Vizio was appointed by the host and producer “best columnist” of the talk show. Wishing to make him a regular speaker, Cyril Hanouna had invited the lawyer to participate in a new section of societal debate called “Les Flingueurs du PAF”. We must believe that this new experience was not conclusive. Unless it is a new sleeve effect on the part of Fabrice Di Vizio. Indeed, this is not the first time that the lawyer has announced his departure from “Do not touch my post!”.

