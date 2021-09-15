FC Bruges equalizes against PSG

Here we are, PSG is back in the biggest European competition, Wednesday September 15, with a first meeting against FC Bruges. In a very tough Group A with Manchester City and RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain has no points to lose on the pitch in Bruges. Two years ago, the Parisian club crushed the Belgians at home (5-0) thanks to a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappé in particular.

The French striker will be, unless the situation reverses, holder and we could attend the first of the attacking trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé. Never have Parisians seemed so armed to conquer the European grail, which they have always failed to do in their history.