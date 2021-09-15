More

    FC Bruges equalizes against PSG

    Sports


    The Parisians launch their European campaign Wednesday against the reigning Belgian champion.

    Here we are, PSG is back in the biggest European competition, Wednesday September 15, with a first meeting against FC Bruges. In a very tough Group A with Manchester City and RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain has no points to lose on the pitch in Bruges. Two years ago, the Parisian club crushed the Belgians at home (5-0) thanks to a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappé in particular.

    The French striker will be, unless the situation reverses, holder and we could attend the first of the attacking trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé. Never have Parisians seemed so armed to conquer the European grail, which they have always failed to do in their history.



