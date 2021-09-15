FF9 Remake, Crysis 4, Tekken 8, GTA remasters… a huge GeForce Now leak displays many games!

Here is a leak that is seriously likely to be talked about: GeForce Now, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming platform, has just accidentally dropped a huge list of games, sometimes totally secret. Let’s look at this in more detail.

Installed in the video game landscape for years now, the GeForce Now is a cloud gaming system designed by Nvidia. But because no platform is foolproof and the industry is full of things to hide, today we may be dealing with one of the biggest leaks ever. Obviously, we advise you to take a grain of salt when reading the following lines, some projects being possibly canceled.

A list of 18,000 games on the run

We owe the discovery of the day to Ighor July, a rather gifted programmer: according to him, GeForce Now has changed the way it operates internally for six months, which allowed him to access a dizzying amount of details thanks to datamining (either looking for information within the code or files). As relayed by YouTuber Nintendo Enthusiast, Ighor July relied on a process that could be repeated many times and giving access to a list of more than… 18,000 games and programs! Many will never arrive on the NVIDIA platform, but seem to be here after probable tests by third-party editors.

This simply gargantuan leak thus reveals the existence of probable sites like Final Fantasy IX Remake, the PC port of God of War, Kingdom Hearts 4, a remaster of Bioshock under RTX (same for Mirror’s Edge), Tekken 8, Resident Evil 4 Remake and we pass and the best.

Nvidia confirms the leak, but …

Nevertheless, it seems essential to clarify that many of these games may have been in development before being simply canceled, paused or whatever. It is therefore not guaranteed that all these projects will actually see the light of day. In addition, you can find many softwares already available on the market.

To add some credibility to the case, however, let’s underline the presence of “Holland” and “Typhoon”, which are none other than the code names of Fable and Contraband. Similarly, that of Resident Evil 4 Remake or Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to agree with the leak that Capcom had suffered months ago. This list therefore seems to contain a certain veracity, especially since the famous insider Jez Corden, working for Windows Central, says the leak is credible and the information real.

For those DM’infg, believe the NVIDIA GeForce leak is real, and we’ll have some additional details on the codenames for Xbox Game Studios shortly on @WCGamingTweets. Codenames don’t mean definite projects, but it included Typhoon which is Contraband, and Holland which is Fable.

– Jez (@JezCorden) September 13, 2021

Given the magnitude of this issue, Nvidia sent an official statement to WCCFtech: the company therefore confirms the leak but asks to take a step back.

NVIDIA has become aware of an unauthorized published list of games, with published and / or speculative titles, used only for internal monitoring and testing. Inclusion in this list is neither a confirmation nor an announcement of a game. NVIDIA has taken immediate action to remove access to this list. No confidential play constructs or personal information was exposed.

a more than promising list

Thanks to work of Internet user Pavel Djundik, here is a non-exhaustive list of games that can be seen in the leak in question. Are you going to find your happiness there?

Square Enix:

Chrono Cross Remaster

FF Tactics remaster

FF7 Remake

FF9 Remake

FF 16

Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)

Unannounced title by Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts IV

Capcom:

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Dogma Dragons 2

Monster hunter 6

Take Two:

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters

Bioshock TRX Remaster

Bioshock 2022

Electronic Arts:

Mirrors Edge RTX Remaster

Untitled Respawn Game

Titanfall 3

Bandai Namco:

Tekken 8

Curve Digital:

Human Fall Flat 2

Devolver Digital:Crytek:D3 Publisher Inc:Sega:Atlus:

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

Warner Bros. Interactive:

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Valve:Paradox: