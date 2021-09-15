find out the prices in euros the day before the announcement

While the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will not be officially presented until tomorrow, the prices in euros of the two smartphones have just been unveiled by our colleagues at WinFuture. The price list is quite similar to that of last year’s Mi 10T series.

WinFuture, as usual, revealed the price of future Xiaomi smartphones that will be presented tomorrow. According to their information, the Xiaomi 11T will be marketed at 499.99 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 599.99 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. These are therefore the same prices as the previous generation.

For its part, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sees its price slightly increase, since unlike the Mi 10T pro which was marketed at 599 euros, the new generation will start at 649.99 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and will rise to 699.99 euros for the model with 256 GB of storage.

The leaker Ishan Agarwal announces that the Xiaomi 11T will start at 549 euros, and not 499 euros. It could therefore be that Xiaomi decides to sell the first copies with a reduction of 50 euros. Ishan Agarwal also specifies the prices of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: 349 euros for the 6 + 128 GB version, 399 euros for the 8 + 128 GB version and 499 euros for the 8 + 256 GB version. The Pad 5 tablet will be it sold for 399 euros, and the stylus at 99 euros.





Also, expected standard pricing for new Xiaomi phones (Early bird & all IDK): 11T 8GB RAM:

128GB: € 549

256GB: € 599 11T Pro 8GB RAM:

128GB: € 649

256GB: € 699 11 Lite 5G NE:

6 + 128GB: € 349

8 + 128GB: € 399

8 + 256GB: € 499 Pad 5: € 399, Smart Pen: € 99https: //t.co/WvBfb179Kx – Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) September 14, 2021

Why has the price of the Mi 11T Pro increased?

This year, Xiaomi decided to correct the biggest flaw of the older generation Mi 10T, which used IPS panels. The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro will both use 6.67-inch FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED displays, which are more expensive than simple LCD panels. The screen will use 120Hz refresh rate, which will be able to dynamically change depending on the content displayed.

Both smartphones will also use a fingerprint sensor on the home button, and a 16 MP front camera. On the back, we will find a configuration with 3 photo sensors. Smartphones will be equipped witha 108 MP ISOCELL HMX main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5 MP macro lens.

Regarding performance, WinFuture confirms that the Xiaomi 11T will use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the Pro version will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. We also know that the two devices will be compatible with the Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 (ax).

WinFuture also corroborates previous leaks which announced a 5000 mAh battery for both models. The Xiaomi 11T will be compatible with 67W wired fast charging, while the Pro version will introduce the manufacturer’s 120 W HyperCharge technology in France. Wireless charging seems to be out of the game on this generation.

Finally, we now know that smartphones will have a 8.8mm thickness for a total weight of 204g. They will be available in three colors: Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray and Celestial Blue, but we will have to wait for tomorrow’s presentation to know their release date in France.

Source: WinFuture