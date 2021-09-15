First complaint against the vaccine obligation decreed by Joe Biden

Authorities in Arizona, a state headed by a Republican governor, announced on Tuesday that they had filed the first complaint against Democratic President Joe Biden’s decision to make anti-Covid vaccination mandatory for two-thirds of American workers.

Read alsoCovid-19: Is Janssen’s single-dose vaccine less effective than others?

“The Biden government once again flouts our laws and our jurisprudence to promote its radical ideas”State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. According to him, the president violates individual freedoms, federalism as well as the separation of powers and behaves as “a king”. But in his complaint, which targets Joe Biden and several members of his government, takes another angle of attack: Mark Brnovich accuses them of imposing vaccination on Americans but not on immigrants who entered the United States illegally, according to him. with the principle of equality before the law.





The other questions “Will be the subject of other complaints (…) but this specific aspect – the unconstitutional discrimination between American citizens, legal residents and illegal aliens working in the United States – is ripe for trial and invalidation”, according to the document sent to a federal court. “There can be no serious or scientific discussion on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 if it does not start at our southern border”, assured the first magistrate of this border state with Mexico. The border between Mexico and the United States has seen a record number of migrant arrivals during the pandemic and following a series of destructive storms in Central America.

After months of trying to convince Americans to get vaccinated, sometimes with rewards to back it up, Joe Biden last week took a more directive approach and announced that vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees. His announcement sparked an outcry among Republicans who, in the name of individual freedoms, immediately threatened to take legal action. Even more controversial in this country where the central power is perceived with suspicion by the conservatives, the presidential decree bypasses the legislative power and the authority of the States on health issues.

SEE ALSO – “Our patience has limits”: Joe Biden makes vaccination compulsory for two-thirds of American workers