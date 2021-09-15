first contract suspensions in France

At the Pasteur Hospital, the Nice University Hospital Center, on February 25, 2021. VALERY HACHE / AFP

The first suspensions of the employment contract of nursing staff were announced on Wednesday September 15, on the first day of the legal obligation imposing on almost the entire profession to have received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19. On October 15, a complete vaccination schedule will be requested, under penalty of a ban on practice and the end of the payment of salaries.

At the Nice University Hospital Center (CHU), the suspension of the contracts of 450 staff members was announced on Wednesday, according to Nice morning. The establishment has more than 7,000 employees – 95% of whom are fully vaccinated. “It is indeed our responsibility as an employer to protect our professionals and our duty of a healthcare establishment to protect all of our patients”, the management of the Pasteur hospital told the newspaper on Tuesday.

How many are in this case in France? Thousands no doubt, even if the estimates vary from simple to tenfold depending on the source. According to Public Health France, which is based on samples from Medicare, as of September 12, 89.3% of caregivers had received at least one dose in structures welcoming dependent elderly people – nursing homes and care units long duration.

“There will perhaps be 1% to 2% of suspensions”

“There will perhaps be 1% to 2% of suspensions”, estimates Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general delegate of the National Union of establishments and private residences for the elderly (Synerpa), who expects “To around 3,000 work contracts suspended in the coming days”. “Do not give the impression that the suspensions will be massive, while it is quite the opposite”, assured the Minister Delegate in charge of autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, in an interview with Parisian. “I have visited a few nursing homes in recent days, and often there is still a caregiver to be vaccinated”, she argued.





Out of a million employees in public hospitals, “We will obviously find a few hundred or a few thousand refractories”, comments the president of the Hospital Federation of France (FHF), Frédéric Valletoux, convinced that “Some will use particular cases to make people believe that they are whole battalions”. The obligation is also in force for liberal caregivers, under the control, this time, of the regional health agencies (ARS).

Consequences on activity in the hospital

In anticipation of the suspensions, the hospital of Montélimar had announced to resolve to “Non-emergency intervention deprogramming”, because of “The absence of three anesthetists working in the block”. The direction also goes “Downsize” in another department where “Three allergists will also be absent”, all in opposition to the vaccination obligation, told Agence France-Presse its deputy director, Philippe Charre.

For the emergency physician and elected La France insoumise Christophe Prudhomme, “As long as there are no replacements, we must keep in post” unvaccinated staff, in order to avoid anything less than “The collapse of the system”. For its part, the FO-Santé union demanded ” an added delay “, as for the overseas departments hit hard by the fourth epidemic wave. A request swept away by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex.

“Refusing to be vaccinated will not result in any sick leave”, also warned the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, promising “Systematic checks” for “Any prescription deemed suspicious”. The administration is in tune: “We are going to have the hardest position possible”, says the director of ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Benoît Elleboode, who plans to “Start very quickly” from “Surprise checks” in institutions and among the Liberals.

“We hope that those who still hesitate will be convinced by the firmness displayed”, explains the director of ARS Ile-de-France, Amélie Verdier, who nevertheless began to “Identify establishments where there might be difficulties in order to be able to help them”, mobilizing if necessary “Reinforcements”. Aid that will have to be long-term: from October 15, a “Complete vaccination schedule” will be required and no date limits the vaccine obligation.