More

    first quack between Cristiano Ronaldo and Solskjaer?

    News


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Eleven of dreams: the selection of Dinor

    Cristiano Ronaldo is an outstanding competitor and being replaced is not part of his vocabulary. When Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer decided to leave his new recruit in the light of the last quarter of an hour of the meeting against the Young Boys of Bern, the five-time Ballon d’Or could not help but express his discontent .

    The Norwegian manager even had a conversation on the sidelines with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain his decision. In a press conference, Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer justified his choice: “Cristiano is exceptional but I have to be careful of him and I thought it was the right time to release him. He and Bruno Fernandes ran a lot on Saturday and today and the synthetic turf is taking its toll ”.

    Decisions with serious consequences since the Red Devils bowed at the very end of the game on a receding pass badly negotiated by Jesse Lingard, who had returned in place of… Cristiano Ronaldo.


    to summarize

    Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer decided to exit Cristiano Ronaldo in the 71st minute of play during the Champions League meeting against Young Boys Bern. At a press conference, the Norwegian coach justified himself, invoking in particular the synthetic turf of the Swiss stadium.

    Arnaud Dechelotte


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleSpaceX’s first space tourists ready to take off on Wednesday
    Next article“In the United States, it is no longer the welfare state, but the ‘business-nanny'”

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC