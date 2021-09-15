first quack between Cristiano Ronaldo and Solskjaer?

Zapping Eleven Mondial Eleven of dreams: the selection of Dinor

Cristiano Ronaldo is an outstanding competitor and being replaced is not part of his vocabulary. When Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer decided to leave his new recruit in the light of the last quarter of an hour of the meeting against the Young Boys of Bern, the five-time Ballon d’Or could not help but express his discontent .

The Norwegian manager even had a conversation on the sidelines with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain his decision. In a press conference, Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer justified his choice: “Cristiano is exceptional but I have to be careful of him and I thought it was the right time to release him. He and Bruno Fernandes ran a lot on Saturday and today and the synthetic turf is taking its toll ”.

🗣 “It felt like the right moment to take him off.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends his decision to substitute both Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes against Young Boys. pic.twitter.com/jeodQwbxIi – Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2021

Decisions with serious consequences since the Red Devils bowed at the very end of the game on a receding pass badly negotiated by Jesse Lingard, who had returned in place of… Cristiano Ronaldo.



