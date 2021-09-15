first spoiled for the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio

Since August 10 and the official arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris, 45 days have passed and not a single one without wondering what the Parisian attack would give with the contribution of the six-fold Golden Ball. But his first tenure alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé did not spark. Traveling to FC Bruges, PSG was mistreated and held in check (1-1) for its entry into the Champions League on Wednesday September 15.

During a complicated evening, Mauricio Pochettino’s players very often came close to the correctional, asphyxiated by the pressing of more biting Brugeois. They spent more time undergoing rather than producing the game. The supply of the attacking trio was either cut off at the source or thanks to strict individual marking, like Neymar, continued by Clinton Mata until at the heart of his defense (12th).

There were not many opportunities to combine, especially since they could only spend 50 minutes together on the meadow because Kylian Mbappé left with an injury after returning from the locker room, hit in an ankle (50th). Not helped by the stubbornness of Neymar, decided to make the difference with the ball in spite of a less than optimal physical condition, and by the very recent integration of Messi, the Parisian attack did not meet the expectations placed in she (64% possession and only 9 shots, including 0 from Neymar).

The only time Mauricio Pochettino’s players hit the mark, it was a midfielder, Ander Herrera, who propelled the ball into the net on a center back from Kylian Mbappé from the left (15th). A goal that is very similar to those scored by PSG in 2021: an ultra-dependence on the differences made by Mbappé and a winning projection of a midfielder.

The only goal of the Belgians followed a missed pass from Lionel Messi in the offensive phase (27th), Paris giving in giving the impression of being cut in two. The attackers have very often lost interest in the defensive retreat. But these were only the first steps, in a hostile context. There was not only negative in the association of the three men on the front of the attack.





The three players did not step on each other, each understanding how to compensate for movement of his teammate or occupying the unoccupied space in the offensive phase. On paper, Messi was on the right, Mbappé in the center and Neymar on the left. But positions have changed very often. The rare combinations were promising as when Messi found Mbappé for his only shot of the match or when Neymar accelerated for Messi, smashing the bar with a subtle curled strike from the left (29th).

5 – Paris made fewer shots than its opponent in 5 of its 7 Champions League matches under Mauricio Pochettino (16 shots for Bruges tonight, 9 for PSG). Galactic? #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/msDZfL4OPn – OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 15, 2021

After the exit of Kylian Mbappé in the 50th minute, the influence of Neymar and Messi grew. The two men exchanged 30 balls (13 from Messi to Neymar and 17 from Neymar to Messi) and revived some reminiscences of the Barcelona era and the MSN. The succession of matches will obviously say a lot more about the potential of PSG’s new attacking trio, but the seriousness of Mbappé’s injury remains to be seen. Nothing says that Paris can count on its three stars Sunday against Lyon (9 p.m.).