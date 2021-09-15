More

    Five people drowned on the Hérault coast

    Firefighters intervened on multiple occasions this Wednesday afternoon on the Hérault coast. A total of five people died, seven others were saved.

    If the beaches have not been monitored since last weekend, many people have gone to enjoy the sea, which is currently 22-23 degrees and despite the swell which causes a phenomenon of tearing. A widespread phenomenon on our sides which unbalances the swimmer and leads off. According to the firefighters of the department, the latest report shows at least five deaths this Wednesday afternoon. Victims aged 64 to 73.

    In Marseillan, a first victim was identified in the early afternoon. The 70-year-old man could not be resuscitated despite the intervention of the emergency services. A 72-year-old Toulouse man died at the end of the afternoon near Sérignan-Plage. The municipality of Vias also counts one dead, a 64-year-old woman. Another swimmer, he was helicoptered and would be in absolute emergency. Finally, in La Grande-Motte, a man also drowned after being uneasy in the water. Another victim also died in Agde.

    The wrath of the elect

    Accidents which occur when the red flags of the beaches had been hoisted. The prefecture had also alerted the municipalities in the afternoon and decrees prohibiting bathing had been taken quickly. On the beaches, some mayors have even deployed municipal police officers. A total of 60 firefighters were mobilized on the coast, which allowed rapid interventions and saved seven people.


    Despite a significant mobilization, the swimmers continued to get into the water. Behaviors that provoke the anger of some elected officials. “Losing your life stupidly, yes that makes me angry. When we evacuated the drowned, there were people who wanted to continue swimming. We have unconscious people who are not aware that the Mediterranean Sea is dangerous”, specifies Jordan Dartier, the mayor of Vias who experienced three drownings including one who died on Wednesday afternoon.


