Florence Foresti looks back on her performance at the César 2020

“Shame”. In 2020, Roman Polanski, an 86-year-old director accused of rape or sexual assault by twelve women, received the César for best director. Inadmissible for the actress Adèle Haenel who left the room shouting these words: “shame”.

Outside the room, demonstrations were taking place. On stage, comedian Florence Foresti had a contract to honor. It was she who was responsible for presenting this ceremony under tension. Almost a year and a half later, the mistress of this ceremony looks back on the events in C to you on France 5. Above all, she is very happy with her performance that evening. Regardless of the reviews written after the evening, she is happy.

Then she explained the vibe behind the scenes. “You can’t know what we’ve been through she begins. Me, they tried to spare me. They didn’t tell me anything but there were demonstrations outside […] It was an army of anguish around me. People did not know if this ceremony would take place, if it would not be interrupted. It was loaded! ” But the French artist still wanted to fulfill his contract by entertaining the assembly.





“I have certainly shown clumsiness and bad taste. It is the risk to be taken for a comedian. One must try, at the risk of making a mistake, to be honest and to have fun. I may have made mistakes with less good, tricky valves. But I did what I could at the time“, assures the former Taupes Models.

The actress also wonders if there is still a need for comedians to present the film awards. “At the Oscars, it’s been a few years that there is no more host. It’s a difficult time for comedians. Obviously, maybe there will be fewer and fewer people who dare to do it“, according to her.