    Florence Foresti looks back on her performance at the César 2020

    Entertainment


    “Shame”. In 2020, Roman Polanski, an 86-year-old director accused of rape or sexual assault by twelve women, received the César for best director. Inadmissible for the actress Adèle Haenel who left the room shouting these words: “shame”.

    Outside the room, demonstrations were taking place. On stage, comedian Florence Foresti had a contract to honor. It was she who was responsible for presenting this ceremony under tension. Almost a year and a half later, the mistress of this ceremony looks back on the events in C to you on France 5. Above all, she is very happy with her performance that evening. Regardless of the reviews written after the evening, she is happy.


