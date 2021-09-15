Florian Rousseau resigns from the French Athletics Federation

Florian Rousseau leaves the French Athletics Federation. Arrived in January 2020 as director of high performance to manage the high level, the former triple Olympic champion in track cycling, therefore stops after the complicated Tokyo Olympics.
“The Federation was coming out of difficult worlds, he said in a press release from the FFA sent on Wednesday. We had to find serenity and install the high performance cell alongside the elites as with the 2024 generation. Even though I was disappointed with the results in Tokyo, which could have been better, I am satisfied with the results of the youngsters, and other actions implemented around the France team. Today, I achieved my mission and I knew, when I accepted, that it would be a real challenge, and it was! “
At the end of last week, Rousseau presented the results of his action to the federal office and was applauded. On his return from the weekend, he asked to see President Giraud to announce his surprise resignation even if there were rumors about his future involvement.
“I was satisfied with his work and his record, I was surprised, but I respect his decision, indicates Giraud. He told me about personal reasons, I don’t know more. I will have to recruit a new couple … “
The resignation of the high-level manager comes in fact in the midst of the recruitment of a new DTN who will have to focus more on the bottom of the pyramid. President Giraud has long seemed in favor of the candidacy of Patrick Ranvier, previously in rowing, but the ministry had rejected the call for candidacy for a few days, suggesting that he was waiting, or hoping for another name. “I am not stressed, however,” concludes André Giraud.
According to our information, Florian Rousseau should bounce back to the French Cycling Federation.