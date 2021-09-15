Florian Rousseau resigns from the French Athletics Federation

“The Federation was coming out of difficult worlds, he said in a press release from the FFA sent on Wednesday. We had to find serenity and install the high performance cell alongside the elites as with the 2024 generation. Even though I was disappointed with the results in Tokyo, which could have been better, I am satisfied with the results of the youngsters, and other actions implemented around the France team. Today, I achieved my mission and I knew, when I accepted, that it would be a real challenge, and it was! “