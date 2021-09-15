Foot OL – OL: Dembélé is monstrous, Shaqiri sends him to the top – Olympique Lyonnais

Author of four goals since the start of the season, Moussa Dembélé is currently a strong man for Peter Bosz at Olympique Lyonnais.

With the departure of Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona, ​​the former Celtic Glasgow and Atlético de Madrid striker is the leader of OL’s attack. A status that Moussa Dembélé assumes perfectly for the moment with four goals in Ligue 1 including a jewel on the last day of the championship against Strasbourg at Groupama Stadium. OL’s flagship rookie this summer in attack, Xherdan Shaqiri has evolved with the greatest strikers on the planet, from Robert Lewandowski to Mohamed Salah via Roberto Firmino. The Swiss are therefore very well placed to judge Moussa Dembélé. And in an interview with the Daily Record, he was rave about the 24-year-old French striker.





Shaqiri is amazed by Dembélé

“For me, Moussa Dembélé is one of the best strikers in Europe. I haven’t played much with him yet, but in training I have already seen that he has all the qualities required to be a striker. Our understanding will improve with each match and I’m sure we can help the team a lot ” Xherdan Shaqiri explained before explaining about OL’s goals for the 2021-2022 season. “We started the season slow, but now we have found the way we want to play and we feel confident. There is a lot of quality in this Lyon team that we feel we can achieve great things this season. I won championships, Champions League and I’m here to win more titles and help the team be successful ”. There is no doubt that to achieve these ambitious goals, OL will need a Dembélé-Shaqiri duo on fire throughout the season in attack.