More

    Foot OM – OM: Dieng revalued, his agent restores the truth

    Sports


    Highly visible in Monaco (2-0 victory) last Saturday, Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng will soon benefit from a salary revised upwards. But to make things clear, the Senegalese agent clearly specified the chronology of the negotiations.

    What if Olympique de Marseille were already holding Arkaiusz Milik’s understudy? Failed in its research this summer, the Marseille club can count on the emergence of Bamba Dieng. The 21-year-old striker, who started in Monaco last weekend, offered himself a brace to reward an excellent performance. With a little more precision in the last gesture, the Senegalese would undoubtedly have left the lawn with one or two more achievements on the clock.


    Regardless, his performance has caught the spotlight, just as his agent Bocar Seck is negotiating to extend his contract which expires in 2024. ” We have already had several meetings, that of Tuesday was to be held last Friday, confided the representative of Bamba Dieng to the APS. (Negotiations will continue around a) salary increase and an extension of the contract. It could extend for one or two years under terms that are currently being negotiated.

    ” It has nothing to do “

    But contrary to what one might think, Olympique de Marseille did not wait for his double to try to armor the former player of the Diambars academy. ” Frankly it has nothing to do with OM as well as us, his relatives, we knew he was capable of achieving such feats., assured the agent. Yes, his double had a huge impact in Marseille where I am and it sure attracts attention but it was not taken into account about this meeting. It is true that some supporters of OM are still wondering where the leaders went to take him. “Of course, the discussions had already started. But Bamba Dieng’s performance came at the right time.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMore than 1,700 clients of the “Crédit Agricole” bank scammed by a fake bank site – Their personal data transferred to an unsecured site
    Next articleCall of Duty 2022: Any information on the next opus even before the release of Vanguard?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC