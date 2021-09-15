Foot OM – OM: Dieng revalued, his agent restores the truth

Highly visible in Monaco (2-0 victory) last Saturday, Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng will soon benefit from a salary revised upwards. But to make things clear, the Senegalese agent clearly specified the chronology of the negotiations.

What if Olympique de Marseille were already holding Arkaiusz Milik’s understudy? Failed in its research this summer, the Marseille club can count on the emergence of Bamba Dieng. The 21-year-old striker, who started in Monaco last weekend, offered himself a brace to reward an excellent performance. With a little more precision in the last gesture, the Senegalese would undoubtedly have left the lawn with one or two more achievements on the clock.





Regardless, his performance has caught the spotlight, just as his agent Bocar Seck is negotiating to extend his contract which expires in 2024. ” We have already had several meetings, that of Tuesday was to be held last Friday, confided the representative of Bamba Dieng to the APS. (Negotiations will continue around a) salary increase and an extension of the contract. It could extend for one or two years under terms that are currently being negotiated. “

” It has nothing to do “

But contrary to what one might think, Olympique de Marseille did not wait for his double to try to armor the former player of the Diambars academy. ” Frankly it has nothing to do with OM as well as us, his relatives, we knew he was capable of achieving such feats., assured the agent. Yes, his double had a huge impact in Marseille where I am and it sure attracts attention but it was not taken into account about this meeting. It is true that some supporters of OM are still wondering where the leaders went to take him. “Of course, the discussions had already started. But Bamba Dieng’s performance came at the right time.