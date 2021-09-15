Football PSG – PSG: Lionel Messi, the L1 does not interest him

New Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi arrives in the French capital to help the club win their first Champions League.

For that, it will be necessary to succeed in creating an oiled and balanced collective, which will be the main challenge for Mauricio Pochettino this season. Getting the stars to play together is also in this that Ligue 1 will help PSG find its right fuel. Because from the start of the season, the Parisians have taken the lead over everyone, even if it is fashionable to remember that a season is long, and that Lille is the reigning French champion. The title of champion of France is not really what interests Lionel Messi. Biographer of the Argentinian, Guillem Balague thus reveals in the columns of the Parisian, that at 34 years old, La Pulga will not throw all his forces into the battle of Ligue 1. His interest is the Champions League, and the World Cup then, nothing else.





” At 34, he kept this natural trait of always wanting more. But now he knows his limits. Short competitions (Copa America, World Cup, Champions League) have a very special appeal. How do you feel ? he was asked when he arrived in Paris. Ready for anything, he replied. Now he wants to play and help PSG win. He left Barcelona for many reasons, some of which remain a mystery to him. He wanted to bounce back at a club that would allow him to win a fifth Champions League. And if he wins it, he will have only one other goal: to win it again. There is no other secret », Delivered the journalist specialized on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian will in any case have more than accomplished his mission if he were to win the Champions League in the jersey of PSG in one of the next two seasons.