Football PSG – PSG: Messi cracks for a castle at 48 million euros

A month after his arrival in Paris, Lionel Messi still lives at the hotel. A situation that the Argentine international wants to shorten as quickly as possible for the well-being of his wife and children.

Along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi searches for the perfect home in Paris. The couple don’t want to rush, as the family of the former Barcelona captain are expected to live in the French capital for at least two years. There is therefore no question of choosing a house in a hurry. According to information obtained by RMC, it is mainly the wife of Lionel Messi who is in charge of this file. The couple want a house close to Camp des Loges and their children’s future school. Three cities are thus in the sights of Léo Messi and his wife: Chatou, Bougival and Le Vésinet. A source knowledgeable about the Messi family’s research recounts.





His wife visits, valid Messi (or not)

“Madame Roccuzzo is visiting. She does not validate anything before a revisit with her husband. She says every time it’s beautiful and that she loves. Very nice and polite! “ explains this source. The wife of Lionel Messi may distribute the compliments, she is no less demanding: indoor pool, gym, individual rooms for children, ultra-secure parking, no vis-à-vis, modern air conditioning system, large garden… So many criteria on which the Messi family will be uncompromising, and which would even give Stéphane Plazza a hard time. Arthur Perrot, journalist for the radio, also believes he knows that a palace ticks all the boxes in Vésinet. “Antonella Roccuzzo visited a palace in the city of Vésinet (78), estimated at 48 million euros and only 15 minutes from the training center. The services are impressive: a castle classified as a historic monument, with its 30 rooms, 2,000 m2 of family space, a caretaker’s villa, staff quarters, garages, a cinema and the famous indoor swimming pool so much desired ”. The rare pearl for Léo Messi’s family in Paris?