Former president José Eduardo dos Santos in Angola, after two years abroad

To stay up to date with African news, subscribe to the “World Africa” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.

Former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos in Luanda, August 2011. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, whose clan is targeted by a vast anti-corruption campaign, visited Angola on Tuesday (September 14) after more than two years in Spain, according to the government news agency. “The former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, returned to the country on Tuesday”, according to the Angop agency. He landed in the capital Luanda in the morning.

Read also Angola: “José Eduardo dos Santos’ record is a big waste”

The former head of state left the southern African country for Barcelona in April 2019, officially for health reasons. The length of his stay in Angola has not been specified. Absolute master of the southern African country for thirty-eight years, Mr. dos Santos, 79, is accused of having largely misappropriated national resources by favoring his family and relatives.





According to the Constitution, he remains protected from any criminal prosecution by his status as former president until 2022. But his entourage and members of his family in recent years have not been spared by a vast operation. “Clean hands” led by his successor since 2017 and former Minister of Defense, Joao Lourenço.

Nepotism

In the name of the fight against corruption, the latter removed the close guard of his predecessor from the governing bodies of the ruling party, institutions and public enterprises. Symbols of nepotism established during his presidency (1979-2017), his children were targeted.

The first woman billionaire in Africa, her daughter Isabel dos Santos was disembarked from the head of the national oil company Sonangol. Her Angolan assets were frozen and she was charged with a slew of financial crimes. She is suspected, along with her husband, Congolese businessman Sindika Dokolo – now deceased – of having embezzled a billion dollars of public money.

Read also After the “Luanda Leaks”, the breakdown of Isabel dos Santos’ empire

The son of the former leader, José Filomeno dos Santos, was sentenced to five years in prison for embezzling money from Angola’s sovereign wealth fund, which he supervised from 2013 to 2018.

The cleaning led by Mr. Lourenço surprised public opinion and the party in power since Portugal’s independence in 1975, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). The fall of the dos Santos family has created satisfaction in the streets in this country which has remained poor despite the oil windfall. Angola will hold presidential, parliamentary and local elections in 2022.