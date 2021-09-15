Former Smallville star Alison Mack incarcerated, she was taken prisoner 2 weeks in advance

This Wednesday, September 15, the American site TMZ affirmed that Allison Mack began serving his sentence in prison in advance, two weeks before the official start of his detention.
From dream to nightmare. In the 2000s, Allison mack is one of the actresses sought after by producers for her role in the hit series, Smallville. At the end of the show around the youth of Superman, the young actress multiplies the roles in Batman or The Following. Then, she mysteriously disappears from screens in 2015. Allison Mack is talked about again in 2018 when she is arrested by the FBI after being considered the “supreme mistress“from the NXIVM sect. This clan officially presented itself as an organization offering seminars for personal and professional development, but the 39-year-old actress allegedly used her influence to manipulate young women into sex slaves of Ketih Raniere , considered as the influential guru of this sect. After the investigations of the authorities, testimonies which are cold in the spine were published. The young women recruited were deprived of food, had to participate by force in satanic rituals, and the abuses sex were numerous.
The horror of the sex sect
While this monstrous news item made the headlines, Allison mack, which had a preponderant role in the survival of this sect, has apologized several times, without convincing. Authorities have sentenced the young woman to 3 years in prison while the cult guru will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to 120 years in prison. This Wednesday, September 15, the specialized American site TMZ revealed new information on the sentence ofAllison mack.
The actress is serving her sentence early
Indeed, according to the magazine, the 39-year-old actress started serving her sentence early. She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Monday, September 13, 2021, a little more than two weeks before the official start, September 29. During these three years in detention, Allison mack will surely have time to retrace the thread of her life in recent years and her involvement in the trauma of several young women. Indeed, several of them testified in the newspapers on their stay of force within the sect NXIVM.