Formula 1 | Masi explains penalties imposed on Hamilton and Verstappen

FIA Race Director Michael Masi explains why Max Verstappen was given a penalty for the upcoming Grand Prix. He reveals that incidents like those involving the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton result in light time penalties.

In fact, the driver’s responsibility is predominant, but it is an incident between two cars. And Masi recalls that if it is not possible to penalize in the race, because of a retirement for example, the penalty on the grid at the next Grand Prix is ​​the logical decision.

“I think one of the things that we agreed on between the teams is that there is a penalty of five or ten seconds for both.” Masi said. “You have to consider that if they had continued, it would have been the penalty applied in the race.”

“But they retired, so you can’t compare with Silverstone. You have two cars pulled out in one crash, versus one car pulled out in another crash. A grid penalty, as we’ve agreed with all the teams, is what is applied this year when someone gives up. “





Despite the two clashes already seen between Hamilton and Verstappen, Masi sees no escalation in their aggressiveness: “This escalation pattern is a perception, depending on who you are supporting. We cannot judge that, just the application of the rules.”

The sausage vibrator installed in the chicane threw Verstappen on Hamilton, but Masi considers that this accessory had a good effect in preventing the drivers from cutting the chicane during the weekend.

“In this situation I think the sausage vibrator works quite well on this turn. It was the rider’s choice he could roll on that vibrator or go left, which we saw a lot of times over the weekend. end. A number of pilots have chosen this solution. “