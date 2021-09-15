Formula 1 | Mercedes F1 gives news from Hamilton after crash

Mercedes F1 provided details on the physical condition of Lewis Hamilton, who suffered a head shock in the crash at Monza with Max Verstappen. The driver is resting in order to be ready to get back behind the wheel in good shape next week in Russia.

“I’m glad to say he’s fine” said Andrew Shovlin, director of track engineering. “His neck hurts, you saw the pictures and how he was pushed forward during the incident, but he has some time to recover.”

“He has Angela, his physio, with him, and she’s going to take care of him like she does all the time, so we hope we will see him fit to fight in the Russian Grand Prix.”

Mercedes chief strategy officer James Vowles is happy to see his driver come out without injury: “I would add that this is a testament to the safety that has been put in place in Formula 1 in recent years.”

“The Halo saved his life, the helmet took the impact and it got nothing, the HANS system having acted as it should. These three systems worked together to make sure Lewis didn’t, as Shov says, only a few pains. “





Substantial damage on the Mercedes W12

Shovlin confirms on the other hand that the damage on the Mercedes, around the roll bar in particular, is substantial: “We had some time with the car before we left the circuit to do a quick assessment.”

“The rear spoiler is pretty damaged, you could see how bent it was during the crash. There is a bit of superficial damage around the ailerons and floor, but most of the impact was taken by the hoop area and the Halo itself. “

“That was pretty roughed up. The quick review of the power unit looks okay, and we’ll be checking the gearbox more fully, but like I said, most of the impact was limited to the Halo and the hoop area. “