France stabbed by its Australian and American “allies”

It is downright a monstrous knockout for Naval Group, which will have difficulty recovering from it. In the register of high treason, Australia will also win the jackpot with France. Canberra is about to announce the end of the Franco-American mega-project of submarines signed in 2016 to buy American submarines. It was “the contract of the century” with a program valued at 50 billion Australian dollars (in constant dollars) for the manufacture of 12 submarines (Naval Group), equipped with their weapons system (Lockheed Martin), as well. that for the construction of the shipyard in Adelaide by the Australian group ASC, where the warships were to be built. Currently an exchange rate of over 32 billion euros.

Five years of titanic work scrapped to come to this incredible decision. Australia is really not trustworthy and really does not care about France: on August 30, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, and their Australian counterparts, Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, underlined the importance of the future submarine program. The French state visibly saw nothing coming.



American submarines

According to the Australian press, Australia, the United States and Britain are expected to jointly announce a new trilateral security partnership on Thursday, focused on aligning technology and regional challenges. The Australian Navy will use American and British technology to configure its next fleet of submarines with the aim of replacing its Collins-class submarines, currently in service, with ships suited to the strategic environment, especially to counter the threat. Chinese.

It should be remembered that the submarine proposed by France is a conventional derivative of the Barracuda nuclear attack submarines. It was therefore possible to sell this type of submarine to Australia, but Canberra did not want one at the time.