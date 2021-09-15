Francis Lalanne protests against the health pass, then presents one to visit Puy-en-Velay

Do what I say, but not what I do. Figure of the anti-vaccine movement and health pass, the singer Francis Lalanne went to Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire) to demonstrate against the latter. Then, the next day, he presented one to visit the monuments of the city.

He thus presented the document in order to visit the church of Saint-Paulien, a village where a farmer friend particularly active in the yellow vests movement, Sébastien Béraud, hosted him, reports La Montagne. Then he took advantage of his pass, presented via his smartphone, to access the Saint-Michel d’Aiguilhe rock, the Saint-Joseph statue, that of Notre-Dame du Puy or even the cathedral of the Altiligérien city.

According to our colleagues, many visitors that the singer was able to meet were surprised by his presence, in contradiction with the commitment he officially displays.





Asked by La Montagne, his friend Sébastien Béraud affirms “to have carried out a PCR test in a pharmacy on Saturday evening to carry out this tourist visit” with Francis Lalanne. He also specified that it was “not against the health pass, (but) against the obligation to be vaccinated”.

Also questioned about the singer’s refusal to wear a mask, which caused him problems with the SNCF, he explained that he was “asthmatic”.