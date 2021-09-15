Free announces the next availability of the new iPhone 13 in its store

The iPhone 13 should be available for pre-order from Friday afternoon at Free Mobile.

Presented yesterday, the new iPhones are in the starting blocks at Free Mobile. “New iPhone 13 Pro. Always more Pro. With improved photo system, Super Retina XDR display, ultra-fast 5G, A15 Bionic chip and spectacular battery gain. Pre-order it soon at Free ”, indicates this morning the operator on Twitter. The apple brand announced it, pre-orders will open this Friday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m., for availability from September 24.





The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should therefore be offered on this date in the operator’s online store but also in its 139 stores. The Free Flex offer should also be available for these new models, enough to spread the payment over 24 months at no extra cost. Prices for cash purchase will start at 809 euros for the first, 909 euros for the second, 1,159 euros for the third and 1,259 euros for the fourth.