From “Titane” to “L’Événement”: prices in tune with the times

The cinema gives a disproportionate place to neofeminist theses. After the Palme d’Or de l’esbroufe awarded at Cannes to the failed film “Titane”, the film “L’Événement” has just won the Golden Lion at the Venice Mostra.

A few weeks ago the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival was awarded to Julia Ducournau’s film, “Titane”. Nothing but very normal in these times when the denunciation of “toxic masculinity” and the fight against “the heteronormative patriarchy” have become the favorite subjects of artistic and committed ganaches having no ounce of creative imagination, no other idea. than those distilled by the progressive gospels.

Shake the walls of normativity

The director, viscerally woken up, says she wants to shake up ” the walls of normativity “. The world ignites: ” Julia Ducourneau signs a genre and transgender film, with a chiaroscuro image like flames. ” The Northern voice exclaims: ” Taboos do not resist the strength of Titanium for long. Fortunately, not everyone is fooled. In Marianne, Olivier de Bruyn describes the deception: this ” Palme d’Or de l’esbroufe ” is ” an award that honors a evoking fiction […] in the greatest confusion of contemporary themes: pillorying of toxic masculinity, praise of hardcore feminism, apology for transgender mutations … “. Philippe Bilger, in these columns, found this film ” hilarious and grotesque »And extremely mediocre. Same Release goes down in flames a ” really steel palm “.

But now, according to the current scale of cinematographic ceremonies, Julie Ducournau has it all. She is a woman (10 points). She is young (10 points). She wants a ” inclusive and fluid world ”(10 points). She is an archi-feminist (10 points). She wants to deconstruct gender stereotypes (10 points). The only one who could have seriously competed with her – and who seems to have succeeded in terms of the grotesque – is Paul Verhoeven with Benedetta. Her film is feminist (10 points). He evokes lesbianism (10 points). That of a nun, moreover (10 points). This film has ” at least disturbed or even excited »Léa Salamé (10 points). But… the director is a man (0 point). He was born in 1938, he is a boomer (0 point). Missed, by little. On the other hand, the film by Franco-Chadian Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, Lingui, the sacred bonds, had absolutely no chance of winning any prize. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun is far from the concerns of the new deconstructivist, inclusive, fluid and transgender artistic world. Olivier de Bruyn talks about a powerful film, demanding in content and form (0 point). The director (0 point) denounces the culture of rape in Chad (0 point – if he had denounced the culture of rape in France, it would have been otherwise better noted) and the deleterious influence of Islamic religious obscurantism which punishes abortion very severely (0 point) – naturally it would have been quite different if he had denounced Polish laws, or filmed an illegal abortion in France in the 1960s, as we will be able to see at the moment.

Bad wind

” Feminist wind on the Mostra “, title South West. Apparently the jury for this event which has just ended uses the same scale as that of the Cannes festival. Audrey Diwan realized “ a raw, intimate and feminist film on abortion “, writing The world. In addition, she was inspired by a novel by Annie Ernaux (a bourdieusard writer who earned her stripes as guardian of literary salons by writing the social death warrant of a writer who writes better than she does). Audrey Diwan has therefore just won the Golden Lion of the 78e edition of the Venice Film Festival for his film entitled The event. ” A woman won the Oscar, a woman won the Palme d’Or, a woman won the Lion d’Or. It necessarily means something, it can’t be chance “, Declared the director in particular. She is right, and the rest of the list confirms that “it cannot be chance”. The award for best director goes to Jane Campion, for her film The power of the dog. And for good reason : ” The film addresses the issue of exacerbated and toxic masculinity. “The prize for the best actress goes to Pénélope Cruz” for her role in Madres Paralelas, by Pedro Almodovar, who continues with his favorite actress to celebrate the strength of women and mothers in the face of cowardly or absent men “.





” Something seems to be happening in world cinema. Like a wind of youth, feminism, daring. A revival, perhaps, marking the end of endless decades of male primacy over the 7th art », Writes a refreshed Hélène Marzolf in Telerama, thus summarizing everything that has been written about the films that have won the latest awards at the most prestigious film festivals. Very, very little real work of film criticism in what I have read. But a lot of neo-feminist commonplaces topped with Butlerian sauce.

Let us return to the very emblematic case of Titanium. The director of this stew is a graduate of the prestigious Fémis (National School of Image and Sound Trades). This renowned school has of course adopted so-called inclusive writing. It also has an Equality Charter (available on its site). This charter promotes parity everywhere, to all (students, presidents, directors, etc.). She recalls that the Fémis ” acts in favor of the fight against stereotypes in education and in the film industry “And that she organizes” at least once a year an interdisciplinary day of reflection dedicated to gender issues “; that she has fitted out a ” space dedicated to works addressing gender issues “; that she organizes ” a half-day of training during the start of the school year for all 1st year students dedicated to the prevention of gender-based and sexual violence “; that she “ regularly updates gender statistics ”In its enclosure, and so on. In short, La Fémis, like many artistic, university or political institutions, has adopted the neo-feminist theses on gender which are the bright spots of the under-gifted of all persuasions. This lazy and dogmatic little world has understood that henceforth media recognition cannot be obtained without total submission to all demagogic, feminist and “deconstructivist” catechisms. The devastation is visible in all spheres. The antics of Sandrine Rousseau or the fragrant prose of Virginie Despentes demonstrate it. In the cinema, it gives the film of Julia Ducourneau, Titanium.