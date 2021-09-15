fuel prices soar

The economic recovery is pushing up the gasoline bill. A situation on which the executive ensures to keep a close eye.

The increase continues, and motorists are feeling it full force. For several months, the economic recovery has been accompanied by inflation in fuel prices, which are now reaching new heights. The executive ensures that the situation is closely watched.

According to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the prices of road fuels are hovering around the levels observed during the “yellow vests“. At the end of October 2018, the liter of diesel was, all taxes included, at 1.51 euros, against 1.44 euros on September 10, 2021. The prices of a liter of unleaded 98 and unleaded 95 are higher this time. month than in 2018, posting respectively at 1.64 and 1.58 euros per liter. The unleaded 95 E10 for its part stands at nearly 1.56 euros per liter, its highest level since May 2019.

The increase is notable: since the beginning of the year, the price of the liter of SP 98 has jumped by 15%, as has that of SP95 E10. The liter of diesel has meanwhile increased by 12.5% ​​in nine months.

The increase is mainly due to the strong demand generated by the economic recovery, which is straining the situation on world markets. Because if taxation weighs for about 60% of the total price of fuels in France, the remaining 40% come from the raw material – crude oil – and the costs linked to its transformation and distribution. However, the price of a barrel of Brent has risen sharply since the beginning of 2020: after a dizzying drop from 67.12 dollars at the end of 2019, to 18.38 dollars, in April 2020, at the height of the health crisis, the barrel resumed by value, reaching $ 75.17 last July.





The increase in prices at the pump, continued during the summer, is part of generalized inflation, noted by INSEE on Wednesday morning. In August, over a year, “the prices of petroleum products increase (+ 16.9% after + 16.5%”), Noted the national statisticians. In some stations, the price is particularly high, targeting two euros per liter, as noted by our colleagues from the Parisian .

The government on the alert

The subject is closely scrutinized by the government, which has vivid memories of the demonstrations at the end of 2018, triggered by the record price of a full tank of fuel. “There was very strong inflation this summer, which was notably driven by an increase in the prices of raw materials and energy prices.», Commented the spokesman of the government, at the exit of the council of ministers.

The entourage of the Minister of Ecological Transition recently promised the Figaro that the executive would remain “very vigilant, in the coming weeks, to the evolution of consumer prices in relation to the evolution of oil prices ”. Bercy believes for its part that the increase is only an expected and normal effect of the recovery in global activity: “it’s a good sign, the economy is picking up again», Commented this week the entourage of Bruno Le Maire at Parisian.

The government and its spokesperson have regularly put forward announcements to protect the purchasing power of the French since the start of the health crisis. The fact remains that the rise in energy prices – including gas – weighs on the household portfolio. A glimmer of hope, however: quoting his colleague from Bercy, Bruno Le Maire, Gabriel Attal said he hoped for a “stabilization»Energy prices in the coming months. An analysis shared by Alberto Balboni for the refueling: questioned in our columns, the economist at Xerfi estimated that “fuel prices are expected to stabilize, or even decline very slightly, by the end of this year“. The rise should therefore end up stopping. The barrel of Brent also fell slightly in August, remaining at a level comparable to May 2019.