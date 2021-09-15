Gabonese peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse in Central African Republic withdrawn from UN peacekeeping force

Minusca peacekeepers in Bangui, December 25, 2020. ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP

The United Nations (UN) has decided to withdraw 450 Gabonese peacekeepers from its Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca) after accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse, the ministry announced on Wednesday (September 15th). of the Gabonese defense. “In recent weeks, facts of particular gravity, contrary to military ethics and to the honor of the armies, committed by certain elements of the Gabonese battalions (…) have been reported “, explained the ministry in a press release.

“Following the many cases of allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse being processed, the United Nations today decided to withdraw the Gabonese contingent from Minusca”, and “An investigation has been opened by Gabon”, is it also specified in the text.

822 charges against Minusca staff

La Minusca was deployed by the UN in April 2014 to try to end the bloody civil war that followed a 2013 coup against President François Bozizé. Fighting has been pitting the coalition of armed groups that had overthrown him, the Seleka – predominantly Muslim – against the militias supported by the deposed head of state, the anti-balaka – dominated by Christians and animists. While it peaked between 2014 and 2015, the civil war has now declined considerably in intensity. But the Minusca still has some 15,000 personnel in this poor Central African country, including 14,000 in uniform, with the priority mission of protecting civilians.





If the facts “Are proven, their authors will be brought before military courts and tried with extreme rigor”, promised the Gabonese ministry. “Gabon has always demanded from its army, on its territory and abroad, irreproachable and exemplary behavior”, he added. “Beyond the reported facts and while awaiting the conclusions of the investigation, the Gabonese battalion is recalled”, thus concluded the ministry.

Charges of sexual crimes and offenses against peacekeepers are recurrent in the Central African Republic, some contingents have been withdrawn in the past but no investigation has resulted in convictions to date, at least publicly. Since 2010, the United Nations has identified 822 accusations of sexual exploitation and abuse targeting its personnel in the context of peacekeeping operations.

Rebellion against President Touadéra

In March 2018, Gabon announced its decision to withdraw its contingent from Minusca, due to“A gradual return to peace” in the Central African Republic, but a senior UN official had invoked at the time “Equipment problems and sexual abuse”. Three months later, at the urgent request of the President of the Central African Republic; Faustin Archange Touadéra, the Gabonese head of state, Ali Bongo Ondimba, had finally announced the retention of his troops in the country.

Armed groups, whether or not from the ex-Séléka and anti-balaka, still occupied more than two-thirds of the Central African Republic at the end of 2020. Some of these groups launched a rebellion against the power of President Touadéra in December on the eve of the presidential election. The latter was finally re-elected on December 27 and his army, supported by hundreds of Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan soldiers, has now largely reconquered the territory.