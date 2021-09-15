Gard, Hérault … A heavy toll

THUNDERSTORMS. On Wednesday evening, eight departments were still placed on orange rain-flood alert in south-eastern France. While the situation was particularly critical in the Gard, the provisional toll stood at seven dead, bathers found drowned in the Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône.

22:08 – The prefect of Gard asks everyone to stay at home If the Gard department is no longer classified in bright red by Météo France, as was notably the case late Tuesday morning, the territory located in the south of France remains on orange vigilance, whether for thunderstorms, flooding, rain or flooding. Under these circumstances, the prefect of Gard therefore invited everyone to stay at home, “except necessity”, on Wednesday evening. To the best of my mind …

21:44 – What about the situation on the rail in the Gard? Also on the blue bird social network, the SNCF, via its TER Occitanie account, indicates Wednesday evening that train traffic is still interrupted between Nîmes (Gard) and Lunel (Hérault). “We are awaiting the precise diagnosis of the state of the tracks to know the duration of the cut”, specifies the National Railway Company, which however gives a link to the users to know the adapted schedules of the moment.

9:11 pm – 280 operations carried out by the Gard firefighters! On Twitter, the firefighters of the Gard department, still on orange alert for floods, thunderstorms and rain-flooding Wednesday evening, published the operational report of the evening, linked to bad weather. In all, no less than 280 operations were carried out by them. As evidenced by several photos added to the tweet:

8:41 pm – Caution remains in order on the roads of the Gard until Thursday morning! Calling for the utmost caution on the roads, the site Inforoute.gard.fr recalls that everyone is asked to avoid travel as much as possible on Wednesday, but also Thursday morning. Cleanings and repairs are currently underway, but various damages should result in the cutting of certain sections for several days.

20:09 – Where are we with the situation on the roads of the Gard, after the bad weather? In its point made at 6 p.m., the site Inforoute.gard.fr indicated that now only five roads were still cut. In detail, the RD6572 at the level of the town of Cailar was still closed. For its part, the RD142, towards the town of Aigues-Vives, was “partly open” while the Gard department is still placed on orange alert for floods, thunderstorms and rain-flooding. The site also reported that some secondary roads were still closed “in the Vaunage and Costières sectors”.

19:37 – Seven dead bathers drowned in Hérault and neighboring Bouches-du-Rhône Earlier in the evening, we reported to you the case of a bather who lost his life this Wednesday in the Hérault department, trapped by the phenomenon of swells in the Mediterranean Sea. Citing the firefighters of Hérault and the maritime prefecture, BFM TV now announces that a total of seven bathers would have been found drowned on September 15 in the Hérault (five deaths) and in the Bouches-du-Rhône (two deaths, in Cassis and La Ciotat), all victims of this same phenomenon.

7:12 p.m. – 1,000 customers still without electricity at 5:30 p.m. in the Gard Following torrential rains, severe thunderstorms and flooding in the Gard, many homes were simply without electricity. On the bridge, the technicians of Enedis did not yet seem to have completed their task this Wednesday, September 15, in the early evening. On Twitter, Enedis thus indicated that at 5.30 pm, there were still “1,000 customers without electricity, mainly in Nîmes, Vergèze, Milhaud”. And the electrician to assure: “The teams are mobilized and many interventions are still underway to repair and replenish as many customers as possible by this evening.”



18:46 – A first death in the Hérault, linked to the swell phenomenon In the neighboring department of Gard, France Blue Hérault reports that a man was found drowned in the town of Marseillan. The victim was 70 years old. The firefighters, who intervened this Wednesday afternoon on three occasions for drownings, unfortunately could not save him. The man had gone to bathe. He would have been a victim of the so-called swell phenomenon. “When we are on the Atlantic coasts, we see relatively large waves. We therefore tend to be careful and not to take risks. There, these are waves that are not very high, but […] they are very close, “remarked to France Bleu Patrick Toustou, inter-departmental delegate of the SNSM, who explains that it is enough to lose your footing in a wave once to get trapped and risk drowning.

18:23 – New images of the floods BFM TV’s cameras flew over the cities affected by the floods with still impressive images. As a reminder, Gabriel Attal confirmed at the end of the Council of Ministers that the state of natural disaster would be triggered next week.

18:02 – Train circulation still delicate in the region The SNCF indicates this Wednesday afternoon that traffic is still interrupted between Lunel and Nîmes. SNCF asks travelers to anticipate delays and adapt to the situation.

17:43 – “We saved people in extremely perilous and difficult conditions” Interviewed by a journalist from Midi Libre, Colonel Langlais takes stock of the situation in the Gard while new bad weather is expected in the evening.

17:20 – Vigilance required on the road After the interruption of traffic yesterday afternoon, the twitter account of the A9 motorway calls for vigilance for the evening because of the new heavy rainfall expected. 4:35 p.m .: Heavy precipitation is expected this evening and overnight. We recommend that you postpone your trips to the departments concerned. Before setting off, find out about # Radio1077 https://t.co/crancEDzoO – A9 motorway (@ A9Trafic) September 15, 2021

16:57 – Big concerns before the new thunderstorms “I admit that we are very, very worried” in the face of the new rains announced in the Gard, recognizes Philippe Gras, the mayor of Codognan, on France Info. “We have a dike which protects us, but which is fragile and if there is a rupture it will be a disaster with many human losses. The territory is largely devastated, the whole countryside is still largely flooded. There are many. road structures which have been destroyed or considerably degraded and above all there are many houses which have been flooded “.

16:30 – “A heavily rainy axis” arrives According to specialized media and especially Météo France, “a heavily rainy axis” is happening in the Gard and Hérault between Sommiérois, Nord Vaunage, the North of Nîmes and Gardonnenque. “Be careful in the next few hours” writes the Météo Gard website.

16:06 – Eight departments in orange vigilance The bad weather is moving towards the East, eight departments are now placed in orange vigilance by Météo-France: Ain, Ardèche, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Isère, Savoie and Haute- Savoy.

READ MORE