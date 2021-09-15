Gas reaches its price record in Europe, Moscow promises a balance with Nord Stream 2

According to the Kremlin, the controversial Russian gas pipeline should make it possible to rebalance tariffs which reached their all-time high on Wednesday.

The Kremlin assured on Wednesday that the commissioning of the controversial, recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline would rebalance gas prices in Europe, which are reaching historic highs.

“There is no doubt that the fastest possible commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will significantly balance the price parameters of natural gas in Europe.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured during a telephone briefing. On Wednesday, prices reached 79.31 euros per megawatt hour, an all-time high on the European benchmark market, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), after soaring by nearly 30% since the start of the week.





Storage levels “exceptionally low“

In a note released late Tuesday evening, Goldman Sachs indicates that this price “record“Is due to storage levels”exceptionally lowIn Europe, despite the forecast of a cold winter. Russia has moderated its exports in recent months, fulfilling its commitments but not responding to increased demand, in particular due to a fire in August at a major factory of the giant Gazprom. Some, the Ukrainian authorities in particular, accuse Moscow of increasing the pressure on prices to speed up the commissioning of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, completed on September 10 and now awaiting the green light from the German regulator.

Ukraine, Russia’s sworn enemy, is getting paid for the transit of Russian gas to Europe, and is therefore fighting the Nord Stream 2 project which bypasses it and which it considers as a “geopolitical weapon“.

