More

    Genshin Impact: the new 5 * character officially presented

    Technology


    Game news Genshin Impact: the new 5 * character officially presented

    Already introduced in Genshin Impact’s new region quests, the game’s new playable character was introduced today by the developers at miHoyo Limited in a dedicated video.

    This is Sangonomiya Kokomi, the heiress of the Sangonomiya family and new divine priestess and therefore head of Watatsumi. He’s a Hydro 5 * character armed with a catalyst, of the healer type. She is expected to make her debut in Genshin Impact’s new banners next week. The official miHoyo website has revealed more information about him, and in particular about Kokomi’s skills:

    His elementary skill Ghost jellyfish allows him to heal nearby team members, while dealing Hydro damage to enemies in the area of ​​effect. Losque Kokomi enters the state Ceremonial adornment during her elemental rampage, she increases the damage of her normal and charged attacks based on her max health. When her normal and charged attacks hit enemies, she restores the health of nearby teammates.

    Since the beginning of September, Genshin Impact has been in 2.1. Present for two weeks in the game, the first banner of this version contains Shogun Raiden, Kujou Sara, Sucrose and Xiangling. Next Tuesday, it is therefore a new banner containing Sangonomiya Kokomi as well as three characters who have not yet been indicated for the moment.

    Genshin Impact is a free download game for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android. A Switch version is planned by miHoyo Limited.

    Source: Hoyolab

    Our Genshin Impact guides

    Profile of Charlanmhg, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Charlanmhg, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJoan Laporta sets an ultimatum for Ronald Koeman!
    Next articleChristopher Nolan: Universal offers its next film on the atomic bomb

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC