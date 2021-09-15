Genshin Impact: the new 5 * character officially presented

Already introduced in Genshin Impact’s new region quests, the game’s new playable character was introduced today by the developers at miHoyo Limited in a dedicated video.

This is Sangonomiya Kokomi, the heiress of the Sangonomiya family and new divine priestess and therefore head of Watatsumi. He’s a Hydro 5 * character armed with a catalyst, of the healer type. She is expected to make her debut in Genshin Impact’s new banners next week. The official miHoyo website has revealed more information about him, and in particular about Kokomi’s skills:

His elementary skill Ghost jellyfish allows him to heal nearby team members, while dealing Hydro damage to enemies in the area of ​​effect. Losque Kokomi enters the state Ceremonial adornment during her elemental rampage, she increases the damage of her normal and charged attacks based on her max health. When her normal and charged attacks hit enemies, she restores the health of nearby teammates.

“To overcome adversity, you have to prepare for it. “- Sangonomiya #Kokomi Pearl of knowledge

Hello, travelers! Today we present to you the character of Sangonomiya Kokomi, Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island.

Since the beginning of September, Genshin Impact has been in 2.1. Present for two weeks in the game, the first banner of this version contains Shogun Raiden, Kujou Sara, Sucrose and Xiangling. Next Tuesday, it is therefore a new banner containing Sangonomiya Kokomi as well as three characters who have not yet been indicated for the moment.

Genshin Impact is a free download game for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android. A Switch version is planned by miHoyo Limited.

Source: Hoyolab