Gérard Jugnot confides in the “spoiled rotten” actors in the cinema: “C’est terrible” – cinema

On the occasion of the theatrical release of the comedy Spoiled Rotten (this September 15 at the cinema), the star Gérard Jugnot confided in TV-Leisure on the education given to his son Arthur Jugnot but also on certain faults in the world of cinema. The former member of the Splendid – who recently quipped about the Caesar given to the troop: “A consolation prize” in “a sinister ceremony”– plays in this film a father giving a lesson in life to his children (played by the young actors Camille Lou, Artus and Louka Meliava), who prove to be very privileged, completely outside the realities and often unpleasant … capricious people, Gérard Jugnot (70) has come across many during his career as an actor and director. The one who saved the shooting of the movie The chorists evokes these “spoiled rots” of the seventh art.





Gérard Jugnot on the “spoiled rots” in the world of cinema

“It is certain that the spoiled rots in our profession are numerous … Actor, it’s terrible, it’s a spoiled child’s profession!”, says Gérard Jugnot, without tongue in cheek. He continues, assuring that he is not part of this type of capricious actor: “You know, I don’t feel like an actor, since I’m also a director, I feel more … doing a show! And when I’m a director, there aren’t many whims because people know they don’t do it backwards. splendid, it is not to have gone to the conservatory. We did not come in directly through the front door … We did not have dressing rooms, we changed anywhere, we took our things to the dry cleaners ourselves, we cleaned, the cash register, we distributed the tickets … We have always been in the daily, concrete! We have never been actors with lodges and caravans “. And this simplicity, which he shared at the time with his friends Josiane Balasko, Thierry Lhermitte or even Christian Clavier, Gérard Jugnot is proud to always have it in him. No question of losing the sense of reality: “even if now we are treated well, it is not Hollywood either”, he assures.