Girondins, ASSE – Mercato: the alternative to Niang would be a former darling of the Greens

While Mbaye Niang was expected yesterday in Bordeaux, it seems that the Stade Rennais striker will not ultimately strengthen the Girondins. His salary is too high for FCGB finances, in bright red. But it would take more for Admar Lopes to be helpless. The Portuguese technical director has already taken a track out of his hat.

According to Web Girondins, Yaya Sanogo would have been offered to him. The 28-year-old striker (1.94m) trained at AJ Auxerre is currently without a club. He comes out of a six-month experience at Huddersfield after having notably gone through Arsenal, where he rubbed shoulders with Laurent Koscielny, but also Ajax Amsterdam. His profile would match the needs of Vladimir Petkovic. It remains to be seen whether the player’s form will encourage the FCGB to recruit him.

