Girondins, Stade Rennais – Mercato: it blocks for Niang, Lopez launches 3 other tracks

Gérard Lopez does not give up his quest for a 9. The president of the Girondins de Bordeaux seems to maintain his position. While he recently declared at a press conference that he wanted to recruit a joker scorer to strengthen his attack after the failure of the Mostafa Mohamed case, he would have targeted M’baye Niang but that would block.

And for good reason, RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that the two camps would not be able to reach an agreement on the emoluments of the Senegalese international. Consequently, Gérard Lopez would have launched other avenues. Gaëtan Laura of Paris FC (26 years old) would be in the sights of the Girondins even if the discussions would not have started with the club of the capital, Stéphane Bahoken of the SCO Angers (29 years) would also be of interest and the Strasbourg resident Habib Diallo victim of the competition following the arrival of Kevin Gameiro would appeal to Bordeaux leaders still reports RMC Sport. To be continued… As a reminder, the transfer window having ended, the Girondins de Bordeaux have only two solutions to recruit, either a player under contract in France using the medical joker or a player free from any contract.

