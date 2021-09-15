Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Gerrard fears OL, who “should play C1”

Despite a mixed start to the season for the Lyonnais, Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Gerrard (41) believes that the Europa League opener on Thursday will be “A big test” for his own, facing “A team that should play in the Champions League”. Only 7th in Ligue 1 with 8 points taken in 5 days, OL have not yet reached cruising speed under the orders of their new coach, Peter Bosz.
“When a new coach comes in, it takes time to build a style of play and a system. The players and the coach have to get used to each other ”, relativized Gerrard at a press conference before the start of group A of the C3. “Lyon has very good players, it’s a big club that should be in C1. They also have a very experienced coach and we have no illusions about the difficulty of the match we have to play tomorrow (Thursday) ”, added the former Liverpool midfielder.
Peter Bosz has already faced Rangers with Leverkusen
Even the absence of Moussa Dembélé, who often martyred Rangers when he played at Celtic (2016-2018), with 7 goals scored in 9 matches, without ever losing, does not particularly reassure Gerrard. “It would be very naive to believe that Lyon will be less strong just because they miss a player”, he warned.
Bosz knows Rangers well, the young British coach recalled, since Bayer Leverkusen, the former team he led, eliminated the Scottish club in the knockout stages of C3 two seasons ago, with a 3-1 victory at Ibrox Park.
“You can always learn by playing against the best teams […] The matches against teams like Lyon, that’s what everyone wants to experience, he noted. It will be a big test, without a doubt, it will take a high level of concentration, otherwise against these teams we are punished very quickly. […] but we have confidence in the fact that we can play at this level and be competitive, we want to pose problems for them ”.