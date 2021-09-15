Goal refused and penalty canceled, Lille has enough to see the VAR half empty

Everything was there: a motivated team and a public in fusion but one person came to break the atmosphere on Tuesday evening at the Pierre Mauroy stadium. Champions League match referee between Lille and Wolfsburg (0-0), the Dutchman Danny Makkelie has played the killjoy twice because of the VAR, a past master in terms of breaking emotions in a football stadium.





It all started in the 48th minute of play. On a magnificent collective movement initiated by Gomes, extended by Ikoné and concluded by David, the Losc thought he had done the hard part by logically opening the scoring. In a molten stadium, all Lille screamed their joy and congratulated each other … without seeing that the referee was consulting the video assistance before canceling the goal. Because, at the time of triggering his action, Gomes had recovered the ball behind the touchline. Jocelyn Gourvennec, well placed on the action, tells.

Another fake joy at the last second

“It’s happening right in front of me. There is a forest of legs and I can’t see if the ball is out. And then the action goes to the end. I tell myself that if the image is not clear, they cannot refuse the goal. But if they refuse it, it is because they are right. It’s frustrating because it is played a few centimeters away ”regrets the Lille coach.

Frustrated by this refused goal, Lille will experience a second false joy at the very last second. After a foul by a Wolfsburg player on Onana in the box, the referee first whistles a penalty … before being caught by the VAR and reconsidering his decision because the Lille midfielder had been unbalanced just there. ‘outside. “VAR is part of football. We have to accept it and live with it, ”Amadou Onana calmly reacted after the match. And while VAR is almost always right, at least on Tuesday, it caused an emotional lift that many northern players and supporters would have preferred to avoid on Tuesday night.