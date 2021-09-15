Government reshuffle, Boris Johnson replaces his foreign minister Dominic Raab

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is reshuffling his government to “unite and level the country at the top”, has decided to replace his foreign minister Dominic Raab, criticized for his handling of the Afghan crisis, to appoint him Minister of Justice, Downing Street announced on Wednesday.

Dominic Raab, a 47-year-old liberal, will also hold the title of Deputy Prime Minister, a post he had held de facto until then, leading the government in the spring of 2020 when Boris Johnson, sick with Covid-19, was hospitalized .

Several British ministers are criticized for their performance and given on departure, without Boris Johnson, looking for a second wind after a year and a half of the pandemic, officially confirming his willingness to thank them.

A winter epidemic management plan

“The Prime Minister will make a reshuffle today in order to put in place a strong and united team to build back better after the pandemic,” a source explained in Downing Street in the morning. “Yesterday, the Prime Minister presented his Covid management plan for the fall and winter. But the government must also redouble its efforts to meet the priorities of the population. “

“The Prime Minister will appoint ministers this afternoon, with the aim of uniting and leveling up the whole country,” she added. This announcement comes at a delicate time for the 57-year-old Conservative head of government, who arrived at 10 Downing Street in the summer of 2019 and largely won the legislative elections of December 2019, won with the promise to achieve the Brexit voted in 2016.





Government heavyweights

A recent poll by the YouGov institute showed a drop in popularity of the Conservatives (to 33%), overtaken by the Labor Party (35%) for the first time since the start of the year. The government is paying in particular for the announcement of an increase in social security contributions intended to bail out the public health system brought down by the Covid-19 pandemic and to reform the dependency sector. This brings the level of taxes to the highest since the post-WWII era despite the Conservatives’ election promise not to raise taxes.

The British press regularly echoes Boris Johnson’s supposed desire to part ways with other heavyweights in his government, such as Education Minister Gavin Williamson, who is criticized for his handling of the closure of schools during the pandemic, and Interior Minister Priti Patel her inability to reduce the arrivals of illegal migrants through the Channel.

Contamination still numerous

Among the possible promoted, the press often quotes the Minister of International Trade Liz Truss, currently responsible for concluding the new free trade agreements promised by Boris Johnson following the Brexit, effective since January 31, 2020. The period is also difficult. for the government, which in July lifted most of the anti-Covid restrictions despite the Delta variant, leaving contaminations to remain at a high level (around 30,000 per day). The return to school and the arrival of autumn and its share of seasonal viruses such as the flu, raise fears of a difficult situation in hospitals in the weeks to come.

The government’s plans unveiled on Tuesday to prepare for this winter are essentially based on a vaccination booster campaign against Covid-19, with recourse only in the event of significant degradation of barrier gestures such as indoor masks, teleworking or vaccination passport. The United Kingdom is one of the countries most bereaved by the pandemic in Europe with more than 134,000 dead.