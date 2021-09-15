gradual application in Guadeloupe and St-Martin

Funny way to communicate, on such an important and explosive subject: it was well after 8 p.m. that the prefecture and the ARS informed the press, by press release, of the modalities of implementation of the vaccination obligation, from this Wednesday , in Guadeloupe and in the northern islands.

Despite the recent tirade of the Minister of Solidarity and Health, there was a vagueness as to the schedule and the professionals concerned by the vaccination obligation. Olivier Véran had mentioned the possibility of adapting the implementation of this measure, in the West Indies, in order to ensure the continuity of care for patients infected with Covid-19, in the current context of unprecedented hospital pressure.

The fact that the vaccination obligation of professionals in contact with vulnerable people is the subject of a law, promulgated on August 6, 2021. And, as explained by the director of the University Hospital Center (CHU) of Guadeloupe, Gérard Cotellon, this Tuesday morning, in “The Big Interview“, on Guadeloupe the 1st, the radio:”there is only one law that can undo what a law has done“

However, as of tomorrow, Wednesday September 15, the professionals covered by the law, including doctors, nurses or firefighters, must justify the administration of at least one dose of vaccine and present the result of a blood test. non-contamination, according to the original text.

This evening, well after 8 p.m., the communication service of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy sent two press releases to the press, to clarify things. Press releases signed by the prefecture of Guadeloupe, the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin and the ARS.

Gradual application in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin

The vaccination obligation applies to the West Indies but, given the health situation in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, the principle of progressive controls will be implemented in these two territories. Press release dated 09/14/2021

Thus, the verification phases will be implemented according to the stages of lightening the measures to curb the epidemic, which will be announced respectively by the prefect of Guadeloupe and the delegated prefect of the northern islands.





A more precise schedule will be proposed tomorrow after discussions with elected officials, during the weekly meeting of the steering committee.

A first phase, until the beginning of October, will be devoted to educational reminders, so that the professionals concerned can fully understand the major importance of vaccination, for themselves who are particularly exposed, but also and above all, for protection. users of the health system.

The following phases, which will be more stringent, will be gradual, starting with the professionals subject to compulsory vaccination who are least affected by the care of Covid patients and by the management of establishments. All the others will be subject to the controls provided for by law, when the containment resulting from the fourth wave of the epidemic is completely released.

Immediate compliance with the law in Saint-Barthélemy

The vaccination obligation applies to Saint-Barthélemy in accordance with the metropolis, given the epidemic situation stabilized at a very low level. Press release dated 09/14/2021

In view of the drop in epidemiological indicators observed for several consecutive weeks, in Saint-Barthélemy, the island has moved to a level of limited vulnerability, with regard to the criteria of Public Health France. This favorable situation is, moreover, reinforced by the absence of hospital tension in this territory.

There is no need to adapt the law on the spot, according to the authorities.

The checks will begin, therefore, from next week, on September 20, 2021 and will be carried out in consultation, by the ARS and Social Security.