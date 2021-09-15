Griezmann hissed for his return to Wanda Metropolitano

Whistled several times, before and then when he came into play, Antoine Griezmann suffered the anger of Atlético supporters for his return to Wanda Metropolitano. A revenge for the Colchoneros after a transfer to Barça experienced as a betrayal.

The Atlético supporters promised him a cold welcome, and it was quite cold, as promised. For his first match at the Wanda Metropolitano since his return to Atlético de Madrid at the end of August, Antoine Griezmann was whistled at the announcement of the team compositions, while he started on the bench against Porto, Wednesday night, in the League champions.





His departure from Atlético experienced as a betrayal

The French international was whistled again when he entered the game in the 56th minute, but the Spanish public were more divided on his case. Some applause was heard. Returned on loan to Atlético two years after his departure from Madrid to FC Barcelona, ​​the French international came into play in place of the Portuguese prodigy Joao Felix, when the score was 0-0. This one will not budge.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport offers to watch the Bruges-PSG match in the Champions League

His departure from Atlético in 2019 had been experienced as a real betrayal by Colchoneros supporters: they had booed him on his return to Wanda-Metropolitano under the colors of Barça, in the fall of 2019, and regularly sacked the plate in his name on the esplanade of the Madrid stadium. For his return in the jersey of Atlético in La Liga, Griezmann had delivered a service of average bill.