happy ending after six days of great uncertainty

The three climbers stranded for six days now on the slopes of Rakaposhi were finally “caught” this morning by the Pakistani army helicopter. Not without luck, they therefore got out of a bad situation.

Boosted yesterday by the dropping of equipment and food, Pakistani Wajidullah Nagri and Czechs Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek quickly began their descent towards deliverance. Another drop attempt to give them a decent night’s sleep further down the mountain, however, failed at the end of the day due to bad weather.

After another night at altitude, four Pakistani lifeguards were able to join them this morning and help them to cross the key passage of the return route, a slope of snow and ice 400 m long, inclined at 60 °. From the nearby flat, located at around 5,800 m, they could be recovered with a sling (under the helicopter) and thus extracted from their trap.





The four climbers who led the intervention, Sajid Ali Sadpara (helicopter yesterday to the base camp), Abdul Joshi, Karim Hayat and Wahab Ali Shah are today designated in the country as “heroes”. The authorities also thanked the French Hélias Millerioux and Patrick Wagnon for their technical assistance, from a distance.

If all ends well, bad weather or too strong wind would have been enough to tip the rescue into another mountain tragedy.

The authorities have however become aware of the importance of structuring the relief efforts in the Karakoram range, as confirmed yesterday Raja Nasir Ali Khanle, the Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Gilgit-Balistan region.

The latter had already announced, at the end of August, the launch of professional training for high-altitude carrier supervised by mountain guides while the first climbing competition was held a few days ago.