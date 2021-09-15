Her daughter Lou suffers from a serious and painful illness, she calls for help!

Lou Pernaut should take advantage of his youth. At 18, you want to enjoy life to the fullest. Yes, but here it is, his teeth, in fact, pose a serious health problem. Our colleagues from France Dimanche thus revealed that the young woman suffered from alveolar osteitis following a tooth extraction. Complications can lead in extreme cases to infectious endocarditis, from which one can die!

Really, Lou Pernaut is not having an easy life at the moment. And yes, just because we have famous parents doesn’t mean everything is rolling. Lately, the young woman has endured painful ordeals. Adored on social networks, Lou Pernaut has gathered a community of over 840,000 subscribers on TikTok and over 110,000 subscribers on Instagram.

Despite this success, Nathalie Marquay’s daughter has met many haters on the internet. Lou Pernaut gave an interview to our colleagues from the magazine Oh My Mag on this subject. Because the haters have covered her with insults and even death threats! In Objeko’s editorial staff, we condemn this type of behavior.

‘Tonight I come to your place, I kill you’

“By the time I was doing dramas, I had thousands of DMs insulting me; All day long, there were people who put my address. I don’t know how they got it… And which marked: ‘Tonight, I’m coming to your place, I’m killing you’“, She revealed in the columns of the magazine Oh My Mag.

Faced with this traumatic situation, Lou Pernaut literally broke down. “I cried all the tears in my body. I believe I had 1,700 collages with my video. When I see that, I cry. As soon as I was on TikTok, it was just me and people who criticized me ”, she thus shared.





Fortunately, her parents accompanied her in this tragedy. They gave him some tips to get through this difficult stage. “I went to see them and I explained to them because I was not well, I cried all night, I did not sleep. It was a horror. They said, ‘No but Lou, in a week there will be another drama and they won’t care.’ Because in real life, my parents, whatever they’ve taken is 100 times worse, so they don’t really care about anything anyone says“, She continued in the columns of the magazine Oh My Mag. She learned that day a way to play down things. But all the same, haters remain a thorny problem in our society.

The young woman suffers martyrdom

Today, the young woman must once again face a test. And not the least. Because she is suffering from a serious illness. This is the magazine France Sunday who spoke about it in its pages on September 10. Because Lou Pernaut shared a post on his Instagram account. She bluntly asked her subscribers for help. The young woman who suffers martyrdom is indeed looking for advice to calm her pains.

“Friends, I suffer martyrdom. Are there dentists around here?“, she blurted out. And to add: “I take painkillers, I eat liquid. I do mouthwashes. I have a dry socket and it hurts.“, She also confided to her virtual friends.

Alveolar osteitis is not a mild disease. It is indeed a complication that occurs following the healing of a wound, following tooth extraction. Lou Pernaut thus feels a pain that it is difficult to imagine. Because his bone is found exposed at the place of extraction.

Concretely, a clot is created after the intervention in the alveolus supposed to protect the bones. Alveolar osteitis can have very serious complications such as infective endocarditis. This serious pathology can indeed be fatal. In any case, we wish young Lou a speedy recovery.



