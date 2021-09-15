her very daring dress does not go unnoticed!

published by Celine on Sep 15, 2021 at 10:27 AM

The First Lady has once again sported an improbable look in recent days. But it is clear that it suits him very well! Indeed, during the award ceremony to French athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Brigitte Macron made a sensational appearance in a gold and sequined mini dress.

Brigitte Macron dares the sequined dress and it causes a sensation!

It is clear that Brigitte Macron likes to give style lessons wherever it goes. Indeed, the First Lady of France is always very chic, elegant and also at the forefront of the latest trends. The beautiful blonde once again caused a sensation in a classy and disco outfit during the award ceremony to French athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

One thing is certain, the former French teacher likes to take special care in choosing her different looks. Remember, last February, Brigitte Macron had caused a sensation with the bag that everyone is tearing off now.

Brigitte Macron and French chic!

Known to succeed in embodying French chic better than anyone, Brigitte Macron sometimes appears in a totally unusual patterned dress for a G7 party or even in a completely mismatched suit at the Palais de the Elysee.

This Monday, September 13, 2021, the beautiful blonde played the extravagance card. Indeed, during the award ceremony to French athletes, the wife of the Head of State was displayed with a beautiful golden and sequined mini dress. A totally disco look that more than ever reaffirms its status as a true fashionista.

