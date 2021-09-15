Hérault: a torrent of hailstones after the violent storm that hit Montpellier

The rain that had threatened for several hours sprayed the city for half an hour before moving away to the east of the Department.

A storm cell moved from the west of the Hérault to Montpellier, this Wednesday evening, before moving away towards the border of Gard. An intense rainy phenomenon, as it had been announced by Météo France, relatively short but which was accompanied by hail and wind, the sky dotted with lightning for several tens of minutes.

Some cumulative values ​​recorded between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.: ? 34.9 mm in Pujaut (30)

? 31.3 mm in Montarnaud (34)

? 21 mm in Aspiran (34) Stay informed on @VigiMeteoFrance https://t.co/GX8IOYkTjg – Météo-France Sud-Est (@MeteoFrance_SE) September 15, 2021

A short episode that evacuated to Lunel

This episode was accompanied by the fall of hailstones to the point of transforming a road on the outskirts of the small town of Vaillauquès into a torrent covered with a patch of agglomerated “ice cubes”.





? Violent #thunderstorm of #hail going around #Montpellier. The roads turn into a torrent of #hail ! Be careful, do not move. The storm is moving towards #Lunel then from #Gard. pic.twitter.com/iWRWKIfbOU – Weather forecast Gard – Hérault (@MteoGardHerault) September 15, 2021

Twenty millimeters of precipitation would have fallen in the meantime on the capital of Hérault overflowing the Verdanson at the Voie-Domitienne.