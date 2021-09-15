here are the candidates for the anniversary season (PHOTOS)

The best pastry chef blows out its tenth candle! The anniversary edition of the pastry contest will land on October XX from 9:05 p.m. on M6. Discover now the cast of this edition.
“I haven’t seen those 10 years go by… except when you look at the photos in the tent“, says Cyril Lignac, historical juror of Best pastry chef. For him, the pleasure of tasting cakes and “finding his Mercotte” is intact. For this anniversary season which starts on October XX on M6, the accomplice duo has yet seen a little news at the helm of the show: Marie Portolano who succeeds Julia Vignali. “Sparkling”, “smiling”, “very funny”… It seems to have been unanimous. This year, 20 new candidates (a record) are ready to embark on this culinary adventure. Who are they ? Discover their portraits in our slideshow.
Applicants aged 16 to 61
This is a great first: there will be 20 candidates to try to win their place in the tent. From the first elimination, six of them will be automatically eliminated! It’s not laughing this year. The tension will be at its peak. The production has concocted a cast with small onions. Thus, we will see at work sweet beaks with very different profiles. The oldest of the competition – 61 years old – is, for example, a former Member of Parliament! It will also be an opportunity to meet Aurélie, 40, a farmer who has abandoned her farm for the needs of the show. Among the young talents, we find Maud, just 16 years old. So many candidates to discover in our slideshow.
The surprises of the tenth season
If we do not change a winning recipe, the production wanted to mark the occasion for this tenth edition. We are promised “events never seen in 10 years”. Cyril Lignac, in person, will wet the jersey. He will have to face the formidable technical test of Mercotte and the amateurs will try to beat him.
To celebrate this candle with dignity, the best pastry chefs have been brought together: Frédéric Michalak, Pierre Hermé or even Thierry Marx. Just like Dany Boon two years ago, Gad Elmaleh will invite himself virtually during a challenge launched to the sweet tooth. And the highlight of the show, Louane and Julien Doré came to set the tent on fire for a gourmet and musical evening. And it seems that the latter loved to put on the costume of the food critic… That promises!