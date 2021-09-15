here are the little-known series to discover urgently

If you are Netflix subscribers and fans of the series then you have certainly seen the flagship programs of the streaming platform. But it’s not just Stranger Things, The Witcher, The Lady’s Game Where La Casa de Papel in the catalog of the SVOD giant. There are also lesser-known series that are just as great as Netflix’s gondola heads. We had already presented a selection of little-known series to see urgently, here are some news that we recommend and there is something for everyone.

Into the Night

We start our selection with a series from our Belgian friends. In this series, a plane is hijacked, but the hacker does not ask for money. He wishes the device would continue to fly to always be in front of dawn. The reason ? The sun is killing everyone. All the passengers and the crew will therefore do everything to escape this disaster and find a way to be safe in order to survive.

In the woods

Harlan Coben had already directed two films for Netflix and the writer returns with the series In the woods. The story tells of the brother of a woman who mysteriously disappeared. Many years after his disappearance, he discovered a new clue that will reopen the investigation.

Its sole purpose will be to seek the truth. To recommend for all those who adore the intrigues that take place in the past and the present.

Equinox

A series which also relates to disappearances. Those of several high school students who vanish without leaving any trace. Later, the sister of one of the high school students finds a clue that will allow her to find answers. However, the explanations are not quite what she expected: it is about ancient ritual of sacrifice and an angry god. A Danish series available since last December and which will appeal to fans of science fiction, mysteries and alternate realities.





Paranormal

Which now brings us to the Egyptian series Paranormal. It is an adaptation of the bestselling books by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik and it features a hematologist, Dr Refaat Isamail, who has to deal with unexplained events. We also discover an old curse, ghosts … Man will become a specialist in paranormal investigations.

Good Morning, Verônica

Brazilian series that follows a policewoman from the Homicide squad at the Sao Paulo police station. During the same week, her children will witness the suicide of a young woman and an anonymous phone call from a woman begging her to help him will bring back the demons of the policewoman’s past.

She will want solve these two cases at the risk of putting her and her family in danger. A suspenseful series to recommend to all thriller lovers.

The Great Heist

In the introduction of this article we told you that there was not only La Casa de Papel on Netflix. No, there is also this Colombian series inspired by a real fact: the biggest robbery in the country, in the Banco de la Republica, carried out by a group of thieves, in the 1940s. The action takes place in 1994 and the program won several awards at the Cartagena International Festival.