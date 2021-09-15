His son Mick posts an extremely rare photo by his side, the fans are upset

The long awaited day has arrived! This Wednesday, September 15, Netflix unveils its unpublished documentary on Michael Schumacher. A feature film that promises many revelations about the Red Baron, since it is the first time since his skiing accident that his wife Corinna has agreed to speak. In an extract revealed upstream of the broadcast, it also gave rare indications on state of health. “Everyone misses Michael. But Michael is there. He’s different, but he’s there. And that gives us strength, I think. We’re together, we live together at home. He’s in treatment. We are in treatment. does everything to improve his condition, to make sure he is comfortable and to make him feel our family, our bond “, confided the rider with great emotion.

For his part Mick, the youngest son of Michael Schumacher, was also very involved in this documentary. He has also continued to promote it on his social networks. Like this Wednesday, the day of the feature film’s release, which he took advantage of to post an extremely rare shot alongside his father.





In the photo in question, Mick is still a little boy, sitting on rocks by the sea with his dad. Obviously this is not a recent cliché, since like his mother Corinna, the young pilot refuses to talk about the state of health of his father. The fact remains that this photograph touched Internet users, moved by the young man’s situation.

