his son Paul comes out of the silence

Jean-Paul Belmondo’s son warmly thanked the public on Instagram. “I am touched by your testimonies to my father’s attention,” he wrote.

“Thank you from the heart”. Via his Instagram account, Paul Belmondo, the son of Jean-Paul Belmondo, sent his thanks to the fans who have been mourning the actor for a little over a week. “I wanted to thank you for your many messages and tell you how touched I am by your testimonies to the attention of my father,” he added. A few words that he accompanied with an elegant black and white photo of his father. Hat on his head, cigarette in his mouth, the Magnificent holds a rose in his hand which he hides behind his back.

Paul Belmondo had until then shared souvenir photos of his father, without speaking. He had also posted on his account the beautiful musical tribute of one of his sons, Giacomo. Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandsons played on drums the music of “Borsalino”, a cult film that brought together Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon at the cinema in 1970.





Thursday September 9, a national tribute was paid to the Invalides to Jean-Paul Belmondo, in the presence of his family, his relatives, politicians and several personalities. “He was the friend everyone wanted to have, he was the son we would all like to have, he was the exemplary father and grandfather you have just described. Belmondo is tenderness ”, declared Emmanuel Macron paying a vibrant tribute to“ Bébel ”. The public was then able to gather in front of the star’s coffin, installed at the Invalides, from evening until early morning.

His funeral was celebrated on Friday morning at the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés in Paris, in the presence of his ex-rival and faithful friend Alain Delon.

