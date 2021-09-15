Historic brake on health spending in 2020

Health spending reached 209.2 billion euros last year, up 0.4%, “the weakest increase ever”, because of the very contrasting effects of the Covid, according to a report from the Drees released this Wednesday. Never seen. In any case not “since 1950, the first year available for health accounts”, underlines the statistical service of the social ministries. However, this expenditure represents 9.1% of GDP, or 3,109 euros per capita.

Despite billions to stem the epidemic, France spent barely more on treatment last year than in 2019. The explanation is relatively simple. With the confinements, or the restrictions, the “consumption of care” decreased among dentists (-8.9%), doctors (-5%), but also for medical transport (-9.4%) and medical auxiliaries (-11.9%). The only exception are nurses (+ 7.2%) whose activity was “little affected by the health restriction measures.

Conversely, the decline in hospital activity did not prevent an “acceleration” of spending in this sector (+ 3.7%), driven by the “additional costs” due to Covid and in particular due to premiums, overtime and wage increases in public establishments.



The lowest remains payable by households in Europe

Expenses also exploded in biological analysis laboratories with an increase of 37.4% due to the massive screening by PCR tests implemented from the summer of 2020. Unforeseen costs which were fully covered by Social Security which financed 79.8% of health spending last year, almost 2 points more than in 2019.