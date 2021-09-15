Historic brake on health spending in 2020

Consumption of healthcare and medical goods (CSBM) is provisionally estimated at 209.2 billion euros, an increase of 0.4% compared to 2019. This is the slowest growth rate since 1950 .

Health spending reached 209.2 billion euros last year, up 0.4%, “the weakest increase ever”, due to the very contrasting effects of the Covid, according to a report from the Drees released Wednesday. Never seen. In any case not “since 1950, the first year available for health accounts”, underlines the statistical service of the social ministries.

Despite the billions spilled to stem the epidemic, France spent barely more to treat itself last year than in 2019. A paradox linked to the sudden end of the first confinement, in the spring of 2020.

The “consumption of healthcare” decreased accordingly among dentists (-8.9%), doctors (-5%), but also for medical transport (-9.4%) and medical auxiliaries (-11, 9%), with the notable exception of nurses (+ 7.2%) “little affected by health restriction measures”.





The “extra costs” due to Covid

Conversely, the decline in hospital activity did not prevent an “acceleration” of spending in this sector (+ 3.7%), driven by the “additional costs” due to Covid and especially by bonuses, hours supplementary payments and wage increases in public establishments.

Biological analysis laboratories have seen their expenses jump (+ 37.4%) due to massive screening by PCR tests implemented from the summer of 2020. These unforeseen costs were fully covered by Security social, which financed 79.8% of health spending last year, almost 2 points more than in 2019.

The complementary health on the contrary paid less because of the general atrophy of “city care”, and their share fell by one point, to 12.3%. The “remaining charge” paid by households also fell to 6.5%, or still 13.6 billion euros. A reflux that the Drees attributes in part to the “100% Health” reform, the first effects of which were felt on dental care.