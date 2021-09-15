More

    Houssem Aouar captain of OL in Glasgow in the Europa League

    Sports


    Peter Bosz, OL coach, did not provide much information on the eve of OL’s entry into the Europa League in Glasgow, against Rangers. He refused to say more about the replacement of Moussa Dembélé, hit in the thigh during training Tuesday morning, and deprived of a return to Scotland. On the other hand, Dembélé being captain, the Lyon coach conceded: ” The new captain tomorrow, if he plays, will be Houssem Aouar.


    “We must be careful with Shaqiri”

    Emphasizing the difficult approach of this trip in the context of the pandemic (“ There are a lot of obstacles in this period for a coach, we constantly had contradictory information ”), he welcomed the long uncertain presence of Xherdan Shaqiri. He recalled, however, that he would use it with caution (“ He only played 70 minutes on Sunday, he didn’t do the preparation and he was injured at Liverpool, so we have to be very careful with him “), But rejoicing to see the Lyon season switch to two matches per week:” Playing twice a week is what we want. We must not complain about it. The players are in good shape, of course they can play two matches a week. And we are happy to be there, in such a stadium.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleActivision Blizzard employees accuse management of anti-union intimidation, crackdown
    Next articleMicrosoft lets you completely remove your account password

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC