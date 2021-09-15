Houssem Aouar captain of OL in Glasgow in the Europa League

“We must be careful with Shaqiri”

Emphasizing the difficult approach of this trip in the context of the pandemic (“ There are a lot of obstacles in this period for a coach, we constantly had contradictory information ”), he welcomed the long uncertain presence of Xherdan Shaqiri. He recalled, however, that he would use it with caution (“ He only played 70 minutes on Sunday, he didn’t do the preparation and he was injured at Liverpool, so we have to be very careful with him “), But rejoicing to see the Lyon season switch to two matches per week:” Playing twice a week is what we want. We must not complain about it. The players are in good shape, of course they can play two matches a week. And we are happy to be there, in such a stadium. “