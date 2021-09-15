how to connect your bluetooth headset?

With its console update 13.0, Nintendo made Bluetooth audio possible on the Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to connect your favorite headphones or earphones.

Since the time we waited for this feature on Nintendo Switch, it would be a shame not to take advantage of it. Nintendo has finally added the ability to connect a pair of true wireless headphones or a Bluetooth headset to its popular console.

To get started, you will need to follow a relatively simple set of instructions here.

Update the console

To get started, you need to update your Nintendo Switch if you haven’t already. Indeed, the possibility of connecting an audio accessory via Bluetooth is made possible by the console update 13.0.0.

In order to proceed with this update, go to the console settings (the cogwheel at the bottom of the menu), then in the menu on the left, go down until you see the console tab. There, click on “Console update”.

Connect your headphones or earphones

To connect your headphones or earphones, nothing could be simpler. Once the update is installed, a new tab appears in the console settings. It is simply titled: “Bluetooth® Audio”. There, you can click on “add a device”. Remember to put your device in connection mode, otherwise it will not work.

Once paired, you will be able to see its name displayed in a list at the top of the submenu. You just need to select it, as you can see in this picture.





Bluetooth audio restrictions on Switch:

When you connect your headphones or earphones, your Nintendo Switch will tell you about the device’s many restrictions.

You cannot connect more than two wireless controllers while Bluetooth audio is on. This seems reasonable, however, because it seems difficult to play together on a sofa with one of the protagonists wearing a Bluetooth headset (well, you don’t always choose your friends…).

Bluetooth audio cannot be used when local wireless communication is active. It is therefore impossible to visit the Island of Animal Crossing from a loved one while playing the soft music of the game in a headset or a pair of headphones.

This function is not compatible with Bluetooth microphones. As usual, there are many restrictions for online play with Nintendo.

Some Bluetooth devices may experience high latency. There, nothing surprising in itself, Bluetooth can cause some latency in the game.