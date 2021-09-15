how to follow live the presentation of iPhone 13

Corentin Bechade –

September 14, 2021

– Apple iPhone

Apple showed its new iPhone 13, this Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. (French time). If you missed the presentation, don’t worry: here’s how to review it, and here are all the major announcements that have been made.

Apple held its famous back-to-school conference at 7 p.m. (French time) on September 14, 2021, during which the new iPhones were unveiled, among other things. Covid requires, the keynote was held 100% virtually: it was possible to follow it live, for those who wanted to discover Apple’s new gadgets the same day.

For others, here is the recap of all the product announcements that were made during the Apple conference. And it must be said: the iPhone lineup has never been more consistent than in 2021.

The most important announcements of the Apple 2021 keynote live

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

The biggest part of this back-to-school keynote concerned, unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13. We had already reviewed the various rumors surrounding the release of new smartphones, but to put it simply: the iPhone 13 is available in 4 formats , a standard model, a Pro model, a Pro Max and a Mini.

Most importantly, the iPhone 13 now has a smaller notch, and two cameras on the back positioned diagonally.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max

No design upheavals, but features revised upwards: 120 Hz screen, macro photography, A15, 5-core GPU, the iPhone 13 Pro makes no concessions.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 was also there, with its larger screen. The manufacturer’s connected watch has a priori a new design, with a larger screen. However, its availability was only announced for the fall, possibly due to the shortage of semiconductors.





iPad mini 6

In 2021, the iPad mini finally changes its look and abandons the central button!

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

We learned a little more about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple’s mobile operating systems that have been in testing since last June, but not a lot either. In any case, we now know that they will arrive on September 20, 2021, and we know which devices will be compatible.

Want to update your iPhone or iPad on September 20? Here’s a list of every device that supports iOS 15 and iPadOS 15: https://t.co/MUxNM6KO57 pic.twitter.com/TCHImgUWpS – Apple Support (@AppleSupport) September 14, 2021

AirPods 3

Finally, the reviewed and fixed AirPods did not show the tip of their nose! It will be for next time.

What about the iPhone 14?

A few days before Apple’s keynote, a leaker hinted that he had information about the… iPhone 14. For now, nothing certain, but the rumors have panicked the tech world, which is impatiently awaiting the major hypothetical changes in design (including the disappearance of the famous notch).

Where to watch the Apple keynote live online?

The event titled “California Streaming” was held at Apple Park, the company’s large HQ in Cupertino. It started at 7 p.m. French time.

